"Punk made you a million" - WWE fans claim legend's merch is sold out thanks to CM Punk

WWE fans are crediting CM Punk with strong merchandise sales for a Hall of Famer that he has been friends with for some time now.

Punk appeared at WWE NXT Deadline last Saturday for an opening segment with Shawn Michaels. The Second City Saint wore a pink hoodie featuring one of Michaels' biggest rivals - Bret Hart. The "32 Time Champ" sweatshirt comes from The Hitman's most recent Roots of Fight collection.

Hart took to Instagram today to plug the final Roots of Fight sale of 2023, where fans can save up to 50% off their purchases. Hart's post includes photos of the pink hoodie. Fans were quick to jump in the comments to point out that the hoodie is sold out, and that is likely due to the WWE TV exposure he received from The Straight Edge Superstar.

Check out some of the fan reactions below, along with Hart's full post:

Screenshot of fan comments from Bret Hart's Instagram post

The pullover hoodie was originally priced at $85, but it is currently marked down to $77 with the holiday sale for a savings of 9%. However, fans will not receive the item before Christmas as the expected shipping date is January 2nd.

CM Punk's comments on Bret Hart before WWE return

It's no secret that CM Punk is a huge fan of Bret Hart. The Second City Saint has paid tribute to The Hitman several times, and Hart has talked about his respect for Punk.

While still with AEW, Punk praised Hart following the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view and mentioned WWE running shows in Saudi Arabia.

"I love Bret Hart, and Bret’s career was cut short, and it’s a godda*ned tragedy because there are people that go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars, and that should’ve been Bret. I just feel super fortunate and grateful and appreciative that I got a second chance. I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret,” Punk said. “But I’m gonna enjoy it, and I just love that motherf***er so much. He’s the greatest, and he was right. Bret Hart is always right," Punk said.

Punk just recently shared a photo of Hart before making his RAW return last month.

How do you think a potential CM Punk vs. Bret Hart feud would have gone? What do you think of Punk's WWE comeback so far? Sound off in the comments below!

