"I wouldn't be offended" - WCW veteran addresses CM Punk-Eric Bischoff beef

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell took to social media to react to the current beef surrounding AEW star CM Punk and former manager Eric Bischoff.

Punk and Bischoff recently disagreed over the state of casual wrestling fans. The Second City Saint said at AEW Full Gear Media Scrum 2021 that he doesn't believe casual fans exist anymore. Bischoff, on the other hand, responded that Punk didn't know enough about the TV business to make such statements.

On Twitter recently, Bagwell agreed with Punk's response to the former WCW boss. The former is having fun being a wrestling personality, meeting fans, and hoping to support the next generation of wrestlers.

"I agree with @CMPunk hell, he could even mean me and I wouldn’t be offended. I come on here and have fun, and am grateful to still be able to go out and meet my fans, but I also hope I’m amplifying the next generation who will carry this business like @kiddbanditpro," Bagwell tweeted.

You can check out Punk's and Bugwell's uncensored responses here.

He also claimed that "some people" don't understand that they are from an older generation and they should enjoy the current product now:

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell @NylaRoseBeast @ryrynemnem and so many more. Some people can’t get over the fact our generation is now in the backseat and to just enjoy the ride. @NylaRoseBeast @ryrynemnem and so many more. Some people can’t get over the fact our generation is now in the backseat and to just enjoy the ride.

It was surprising to see Bagwell disagree with Bischoff, given that they worked together in WCW. However, it seems that the former nWo member agreed with Punk from the wrestlers' point of view.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was impressed with CM Punk

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bret Hart recently commended CM Punk over the latter's wrestling career. The former WWE Champion is a huge fan of Hart and even paid tribute to him in matches.

During the interview, The Hitman proudly stated that he took care of his opponents while still wrestling. He then gave props to The Second City Saint, saying that it meant a lot to be supported by peers.

"I was always a professional, but the truth is I never injured one wrestler in my whole career. Every wrestler I ever wrestled, wrestled the next day. I’m proud of that. I got a lot of respect for Punk for making his claim on that. It’s nice to be supported. There are a lot of wrestlers who pat me on the back and they support me, but they don’t support me, you know?"

Punk will challenge AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022. Before that, the former WWE Champion will look to build momentum this Wednesday on Dynamite as he faces John Silver from the Dark Order. It will be interesting to see how Punk fares tomorrow in preparation for the title match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Bagwell's reaction to CM Punk-Eric Bischoff beef? Sound off in the comments section below.

