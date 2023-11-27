CM Punk shares photo of 5-time WWE Champion ahead of his RAW return after almost 10 years

CM Punk has posted an interesting photo mere hours before his WWE RAW return.

In a few hours, Punk will make his first appearance on RAW in almost a decade. The last time he was on the red show was way back in early 2014, on the road to Royal Rumble.

CM Punk recently shared a picture of former WWE Champion Bret Hart on his Instagram Story. It's quite well-known that Punk is a huge fan of Hart. Check out a screengrab of the post below:

Here's the picture that Punk shared on Instagram

Bret Hart is a big fan of CM Punk

Bret Hart has always made it a point to heap praise on Punk in interviews. The five-time WWE Champion once appeared on CBC Radio, participating in a rapid-fire Q&A round. When asked to name the best overall wrestler, he picked The Second City Saint.

Last year, Punk showered praise on Hart during the media scrum following the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He said he loved Hart and felt bad his career was cut short due to injury. Check out his full comments below:

“I love Bret Hart, and Bret’s career was cut short, and it’s a godda*ned tragedy because there are people that go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars, and that should’ve been Bret. I just feel super fortunate and grateful and appreciative that I got a second chance. I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret,” Punk said. “But I’m gonna enjoy it, and I just love that motherf*cker so much. He’s the greatest, and he was right, Bret Hart is always right.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Punk is bound to receive a massive pop when he finally comes out on RAW in a few hours. It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins confronts him on RAW, judging by what happened after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 went off the air.

