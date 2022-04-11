"Learn how to do it" - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reveals the one advice for up-and-coming pro wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has revealed one piece of advice he would give to anyone who wants to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Hart is regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. He is a former WWE United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion. In recent years, The Hitman has also appeared in AEW and on IMPACT Wrestling. At Double or Nothing 2019, he made a special appearance to unveil the AEW World Championship.

During his days as an active competitor, The Hitman was mostly known for his incredible matches against Shawn Michaels, the WrestleMania 13 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, and his showdowns against the late great Owen Hart.

During an interview on the Dropkick podcast, Hart claimed that anyone who wants to pursue a career in pro wrestling needs to go back and watch his matches and study them thoroughly.

“Watch as many of my matches back all the time and study it and learn how to do it right.” [4:01 - 4:14]

Watch Bret Hart's interview on the Dropkick Podcast below:

Bret Hart recently gave his take on AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood, paying him tribute

To this day, Bret Hart still has a huge influence on the world of professional wrestling. Current AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood have made it known that they look up to The Hitman a lot.

Punk and Harwood recently competed in a singles match and paid tribute to Hart. Reacting to this, the WWE Hall of Famer stated on the Dropkick Podcast that their tribute means a lot to him, as he tries to cheer on both men as much as possible.

"Just that, um, I appreciate them, I appreciate. It means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine and I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish that I could see them more often and be more of an input to be helping them with their careers. But they just walk through to know that I'll always be in their corner, cheering them on," The Hitman said. [2:55 - 3:20]

Danial @Danial_Ali998



Here’s what he had to say!



Full interview: twitter.com/danial_ali998/… Danial @Danial_Ali998



: youtu.be/vN0odxczsbM Go check out my brand new interview feat @BretHart ! I wanna thank Bret for giving me time to make this happen. Thank you to those who helped out to make this happen. Go check out my brand new interview feat @BretHart! I wanna thank Bret for giving me time to make this happen. Thank you to those who helped out to make this happen. 📺: youtu.be/vN0odxczsbM https://t.co/0LOK3uCfjD I asked about @DaxFTR & CM Punk paying tribute to @BretHart on @AEW Here’s what he had to say!Full interview: youtu.be/vN0odxczsbM I asked about @DaxFTR & CM Punk paying tribute to @BretHart on @AEW! Here’s what he had to say! Full interview: youtu.be/vN0odxczsbM twitter.com/danial_ali998/… https://t.co/GjsWqrzP1T

Hart retired from professional wrestling in 2000. The Hitman is a former five-time WWE world champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, individually in 2006 and as a member of The Hart Foundation in 2019.

What do you make of Bret Hart's legacy in the wrestling world? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha