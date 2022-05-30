"An interesting match-up" - CM Punk wants to face two former WWE Champions after winning the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing

CM Punk has named some superstars he would like to face after becoming the AEW World Champion.

In the main event of Double or Nothing 2022, Punk defeated Hangman Page after an incredible bout. At one point in the match, it seemed Page was going to hit his opponent with the world title, but his hesitancy eventually led him to lose.

Speaking at the media scrum following DoN, Punk admitted that Bryan Danielson remains at the top of his list of potential opponents. Interestingly, he pointed out that he had faced Dean Ambrose earlier, not Jon Moxley, hinting at another stellar match-up.

Punk said:

"I am looking forward to stepping into the ring with AEW talent. I always think number one with the bullet is always going to be Bryan Danielson. I've never wrestled Jon Moxley, I've wrestled Dean Ambrose, so that's an interesting match-up. Still guys on my list that I've never wrestled with, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks. I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life and it can be different and fun every single time. Will Hobbs is another guy that I think has all the potential in the world." [42:07-42:49]

You can watch the full AEW Double or Nothing media scrum below:

CM Punk also named a few NJPW stars he wants to face

Keeping AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in mind, CM Punk also named some superstars he would like to face from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Discussing the upcoming pay-per-view, The Second City Saint noted that he would like to share the ring with Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay:

"Well, obviously, we got Forbidden Door coming up, so, you know, to me focusing on that, I think Okada, Tanahashi, Ospreay, guys like that I'm looking forward to stepping in the ring with."

It remains to be seen who Punk's opponent at Forbidden Door turns out to be now that he has captured the world championship. After the media scrum, fans will also look forward to seeing the Straight Edge Superstar go up against the likes of Moxley and Danielson.

