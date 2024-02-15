"Cody couldn’t get him a job then" - Fans erupt after reports of popular star returning to AEW just months after leaving emerge

AEW has reportedly brought back one of their founding executives and in-ring talents, and wrestling fans are weighing in on the shocking news. The man in question is QT Marshall, who initially resigned from his post less than two months ago.

QT Marshall was a member of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family and is a co-owner of their training school, The Nightmare Academy. He was originally featured in Rhodes' entourage in AEW before transitioning into roles both in the ring and backstage, where he ultimately became Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination.

Marshall departed the Jacksonville-based promotion after his contract expired at the end of 2023. He was reportedly frustrated with his limited time as an in-ring performer and AEW's return to a more sports-oriented product. According to recent reports, he's set to return to his VP duties in the company, and fans are reacting on social media.

Check out some of the discourse below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

QT Marshall will return to AEW as a Vice President but will not wrestle

QT Marshall had a difficult time connecting with AEW's fanbase as an in-ring talent. The 38-year-old spent most of his television time as a heel due to the fans' natural inclination to boo him. Despite his obvious talent in the ring, however, the reactions he received were usually somewhat muted.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Marshall had been frustrated for some time, as he wanted to be a wrestling star and felt he wasn't being positioned as one. It was later reported that the QTV host wasn't on board with All Elite Wrestling's return to a more sports-oriented product, which was recently implemented with the return of the ratings system.

According to Fightful Select, QT is returning as a Vice President, likely with duties similar to those he had before his departure. However, it was noted that he is not set to return to the ring.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling will benefit from having QT Marshall back in the fold? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE