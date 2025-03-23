Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes seemingly references The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes’ brother, Dustin Rhodes, has seemingly referenced The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41. Cody and The People's Champion are currently feuding on WWE TV.

Ad

The Rock had John Cena turn heel for the first time in over two decades at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena attacked Cody Rhodes alongside Rocky and rapper Travis Scott. The move took the entire WWE Universe by surprise.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who is very active on social media, has now seemingly referenced The Rock by mentioning his Final Boss nickname. On X/Twitter, he posted a couple of pictures of his dog and wrote the following:

Ad

Trending

“My "Final Boss" is bigger than me! #Beast.”

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is not the first time Dustin Rhodes has acknowledged or referenced The Rock on social media. This has been going on for over a year, and it looks like it's not going to end anytime soon. The Natural was furious after Rocky and Cena assaulted Cody in Toronto.

Eric Bischoff says Cody Rhodes should lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Eric Bischoff is one of the most outspoken personalities in the pro wrestling world, and he often gives his take on ongoing storylines. The former WCW executive feels Cody Rhodes should lose his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained how losing to Cena at 'Mania could benefit Cody in the long run.

“Cody's not gonna get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding onto it. That's the best way to say it. He'll get more steam, more momentum, more opportunity to get himself over in a different way if he's chasing that championship for the next 12 months as opposed to defending it.”

It will be interesting to see what happens in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback