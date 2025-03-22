Cody Rhodes should lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, WWE legend says

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained why the title should change hands at the event.

Ad

On March 1, Cena shockingly attacked Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time world champion later revealed he turned heel because WWE fans are "toxic" and he no longer wants to be their hero.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Rhodes' babyface persona would benefit from losing at WrestleMania 41:

"Cody's not gonna get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding onto it. That's the best way to say it. He'll get more steam, more momentum, more opportunity to get himself over in a different way if he's chasing that championship for the next 12 months as opposed to defending it." [1:05:48 – 1:06:24]

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Cody Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on April 7, 2024.

Eric Bischoff on the aftermath of Cody Rhodes losing the title

Earlier in the podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated whether John Cena could dethrone Cody Rhodes before losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to The Rock at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If that happens, the former WCW President thinks Rhodes could chase the title again after losing at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I think that would be awesome," Bischoff said. "You got the next year booked. You're not even there yet. You haven't even gotten on a plane to go to Vegas and your next year is already booked. Could be. So, in that scenario, would I see John getting the belt? Yeah, I would. It would be interesting. It would be good for Cody." [1:05:12 – 1:05:33]

Ad

Bischoff also explained why the logic behind Cena's first heel turn in two decades was "weak."

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback