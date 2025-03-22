John Cena's SummerSlam match could kick-start year-long storyline, WWE legend suggests

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In a Q&A podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed whether the 16-time world champion could face The Rock before he retires.

Ad

Cena plans to stop wrestling at the end of 2025. The 47-year-old famously feuded with The Rock in the early 2010s, resulting in the two men facing off at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. On March 1, the former rivals formed a villainous alliance alongside rapper Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber.

Bischoff agreed on 83 Weeks that Cena dethroning Rhodes before losing the title to The Rock at SummerSlam would be a good idea. He also believes the SummerSlam bout could kick-start an Undisputed WWE Championship storyline between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss.

Ad

Trending

"Of course [Cena vs. The Rock is a good idea], and then what if Rock beats Cena, he's got the title, and now we've got Rock and Cody? Because you could keep both stories going at the same time. Cody could be fighting his way for an opportunity to get to The Rock. That story could last a year, easily." [8:38 – 9:05]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

SummerSlam will take place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This year's event will be the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history.

Eric Bischoff on the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena outcome

If John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, he will become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Eric Bischoff, Rhodes' reputation will not be harmed if his year-long title reign ends at The Show of Shows:

"I don't think it's important that Cody retains. I think what's important is there's a great story that leaves everybody better off than they were when they started. That's entirely doable here." [1:04:34 – 1:04:45]

In the same episode, Bischoff chose a surprise name when asked which WWE star could join John Cena and The Rock's new faction.

Ad

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback