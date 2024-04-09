Cody Rhodes has one-word message for his brother Dustin Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared a one-word message for his brother, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner finally finished the story and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The main event of Night Two was a topic of widespread fan speculation since it was to be contested under "Bloodline Rules" after Rhodes and Seth Rollins were defeated by Reigns and The Rock in their blockbuster tag team match the night before.

In the weeks leading up to The Show of Shows, Dustin Rhodes teased his willingness to be involved in his brother's championship pursuit several times. The Natural has been signed with AEW since 2019 and will challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in an Eliminator Match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes participated in a word association game during an interview with First Take. The American Nightmare shared his views on several major names from the Stamford-based promotion, including The Rock, John Cena, and CM Punk.

When the interviewer mentioned Dustin's name, Cody had a one-word response.

"Brother," Cody Rhodes said.

Check out the clip below:

Despite The Bloodline causing interference as expected in the main event of Night Two, Rhodes managed to pin The Tribal Chief to end his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with help from the likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.

John Cena revealed what he said to Cody Rhodes after the latter's WrestleMania XL victory

John Cena made his shocking return to WWE when he showed up at WrestleMania XL during the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on Night Two. The former WWE Champion took out Solo Sikoa, who had tried to incapacitate Rhodes with his signature Samoan Spike.

The Chain Gang Soldier would however find himself standing across an old foe in the form of The Rock. The Final Boss confronted Cena in the ring and laid him out with a Rock Bottom before The Undertaker appeared and hit The Rock with a Chokeslam in an unbelievable sequence of events.

Cena, along with many other major stars, celebrated Cody's victory in the ring after the latter pinned Reigns. On The Pat McAfee Show, The Cenation Leader spoke about his conversation with Rhodes regarding the responsibility of being the top star of the Stamford-based promotion.

"The whole theme of WrestleMania was finishing the story, his [Cody Rhodes] story starts today," John Cena said. "I told him in the ring last night, and I'm sure he'll be able to relay this same message. When I got to embrace him, he had the [WWE] Championship in his right hand, and I said, 'Do you feel that?' and he said, 'Yes.' I said, 'Do you feel how heavy it is?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.'"

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes and his first reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

