Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his brother Dustin Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in a very unique way. The AEW star will no doubt be a proud brother when he sees it.

The American Nightmare defeated Logan Paul in a chaotic match. There were a lot of outside shenanigans, including the guest ring announcer getting involved in the match and helping determine the outcome of the result.

During the match, Cody Rhodes hit Logan with one of Dustin’s famous moves. It is called the twisting suplex, and it was executed in a way that looked so clean that one would think it was a part of Cody’s normal move set.

The crowd let out a loud cheer as soon as Cody hit Logan with the move, and rightly so, given that it was made famous by his brother.

Cody Rhodes sends out heartfelt message after the show

Cody Rhodes had his work cut out in Saudi Arabia as he defeated Logan Paul at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event.

Despite being involved in a hellacious match, he still had the time to thank the fans inside the arena and send out a heartfelt message after the show went off air. He also thanked Logan Paul for putting up a great fight.

"Incredible showing by United States Champion Logan Paul. Well, this is it for now, I cannot wait until I see you all again. God bless you guys, thank you all very much. Take care of each other, have a good night, I love you all," said Rhodes. [From 01:50 - 02:21]

What happens next with Rhodes and Logan Paul is yet to be seen. Given that they were involved in a great match, it should not come as a surprise if they lock horns once again.

