Cody Rhodes was responsible for 27-year-old star landing an on-screen role in AEW

Cody Rhodes was an influential figure in All Elite Wrestling. He was one of the EVPs in the company and helped many talents, which included aiding a 27-year-old star in getting a job in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is Lexy Nair, who joined AEW in 2019. She used to be a professional makeup artist in the company for the wrestlers, an opportunity she availed of thanks to her association with Diamond Dallas Page. However, Nair is now a backstage interviewer on the company's Collision brand and Ring of Honor.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Lexy Nair opened up about how Cody Rhodes helped her become an on-screen personality in Tony Khan's promotion during a makeup session in 2019.

"I was doing makeup on Cody Rhodes in 2019, and they were joking around and saying, 'We need somebody to film this YouTube thing, Control Center. Have Lexi do it.' And I'm sitting there, just kind of like, 'What?' because people who know Cody know he's a jokester. He's sarcastic, and he just says stuff. And I was like, 'Haha, good one.' He's like, 'No, for real. I think you'd be good at it!' I was like, 'Okay, I'll do whatever you guys think I should do, but I promise you, it's not gonna be great.' It was really bad. That YouTube Control Center, first few [sic] were really bad, but they believed in me. And I feel like that's the whole thing about AEW—[one of] the million reasons why I love it. I just stuck with it, and eventually they were like, 'Put her on TV.'" [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Lexy Nair also spoke about how her current fiance, Big Bill, encouraged her to take up the role.

Triple H shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes smashing the throne in AEW

WWE legend Triple H recently opened up about Cody Rhodes taking a shot at him by smashing the throne at the Double or Nothing 2019 PPV event. Speaking on the Allan & Carly podcast, Triple H was asked about the infamous throne-smashing spot by The American Nightmare.

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody: I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid."

The WWE CCO continued:

"His dad was in some way a mentor to me. We started NXT together. He was a big part of that system. I learned a lot from Dusty and sort of sitting [sic] under his learning tree as well. We had a wonderful partnership. And to see him grow from literally this kid to coming in, trying to find his way in the business, and come out of his dad's shadow, which was monumental, then gambling on himself to go find himself and find who he was."

Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest babyfaces of the WWE since his return in 2022. The fans are fully behind the former AEW star as he heads into the main event of WrestleMania XL to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.