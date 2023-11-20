Who is Lexy Nair in AEW? Meet WWE Hall of Famer's stepdaughter

AEW fans have become accustomed to watching Lexy Nair on their screens over the past few years. The backstage interviewer has become a regular member of the All Elite Wrestling team on all of its programming. However, there is so much more to Lexy than meets the eye.

Alexandra Nair was born on August 11th, 1996, and is the stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. DDP married Lexy's mother Brenda in 2015, however, they went on to get divorced in 2020.

It cannot be said that Lexy isn't close with DDP or her real father Joshua. In fact, the AEW personality released a video in 2021 detailing how Josh and Dallas have actually became very good friends.

Lexy Nair began working for All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has not only become a valued member of the roster, but has also found love in the form of current AEW Tag Team Champion Big Bill.

The two got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2022, but due to their hectic schedules as members of AEW, no official date for a wedding has been set at the time of writing.

Bill and Lexy's relationship recently came as a surprise to the AEW Tag Team Champion's partner Ricky Starks. He was genuinely shocked to learn that the two were engaged when Bill mentioned it at the post-show media scrum after Full Gear 2023.

Lexy Nair has also become a 'Minion In Training'

Not content with interviewing the stars of AEW and ROH, Lexy Nair has started to get a bit more physical thanks to the Ring of Honor Women's Champion, Athena.

Along with Billie Starkz, Lexy is currently one of Athena's "Minions In Training" as part of Ring of Honor, where the current ROH Women's Champion is trying to get Billie and Lexy to become a lot more aggressive in a bid to follow in the Fallen Goddess' footsteps.

Nair has not stepped foot in an AEW or ROH ring yet, leaving Athena and Billie to do the heavy lifting, but that might change as the Ring of Honor Women's Champion has seen good progress from her 'Minion Bestie.'

