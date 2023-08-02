Cody Rhodes reveals what achievement is a "bigger part" of his personal legacy than headlining WWE WrestleMania

For most WWE Superstars, headlining WrestleMania is the peak of their careers. Countless talents have spoken about the pure sense of electricity that comes with performing on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this sentiment is shared by Cody Rhodes, he does not believe that this will be the defining aspect of his personal legacy.

In a recent sit-down interview with Forbes, The American Nightmare noted that while headlining WrestleMania was a personal high-point for him, fans will most likely remember Rhodes' efforts in creating the All In independent show as a more defining part of his legacy.

"No. 1 is always going to be WrestleMania," said Rhodes. "That’s always going to be the main goal, and being able to headline WrestleMania is like getting elected president. But you’re right, All In is probably going to be remembered as a bigger part of my personal legacy. We changed the business forever—myself, Matt and Nick [Jackson]—in terms of wrestler pay and just giving wrestlers another place to work, and I’ll always be proud of what we accomplished together." [H/T: Forbes]

All In eventually led to the inception of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the wrestling promotion Rhodes was an Executive Vice-President of before rejoining WWE in 2022.

Cody Rhodes to have another huge moment at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes' entire second spell in WWE has been defined by monumental moments. Whether it be his heroic efforts in his Hell In a Cell match against Seth Rollins or his so-close-yet-so-far attempt at dethroning Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare knows how to get people talking about him.

This will once again likely be the case after this Saturday when Rhodes takes on Brock Lesnar in what is being billed as one of SummerSlam's main events.

With the scores between the two leveled at one apiece, fans will no doubt be keeping their eyes on this hotly-anticipated matchup to see who comes out of this rivalry on top.

