Ex-WWE figure says Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent will face one major problem if he dethrones him (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is widely expected to remain the Undisputed Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 40. Some reports have also suggested who he could face at the event. Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks that if Reigns' rumored opponent, Cody Rhodes, beats him, he could face a significant problem.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed The Bloodline story and what could be done to potentially prevent it from running into a brick wall. Referring to Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent, Cody Rhodes, Russo questioned how a victory over The Tribal Chief could benefit The American Nightmare.

Russo said that WWE has built up Reigns far too much for even Cody Rhodes to benefit from beating him. He suggested that an unknown Anoa'i family member would be the best option to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"Even if Cody [Rhodes] beats him [Roman] Reigns, how is he going to be able to top that? The way they built Roman Reigns, how is anybody going to be able to top that? Unless it's somebody we've never seen before, and now we don't know how tough this guy is." (13:35 - 13:55)

What did Roman Reigns say after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Although many expected Cody Rhodes to defeat Reigns earlier this year, the latter beat his opponent at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief's victory over Rhodes marked his third successful Universal Title defense in his current reign at The Show of Shows.

After the high-profile match, a video of the Undisputed Universal Champion was posted online, where he revealed that he was only getting started.

Will things be different if he clashes with The American Nightmare again at WrestleMania 40? Let us know what you think in the comments section below:

