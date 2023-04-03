Roman Reigns makes a bold statement after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has made a declaration on social media following his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The two stars collided for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the show. The Tribal Chief won the match via pinfall after his cousin Solo Sikoa interfered and attacked The American Nightmare with The Samoan Spike. He is approaching 1000 days as Universal Champion and is on course to dethrone Pedro Morales as the fourth longest-reigning world champion in history.

After successfully retaining his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Roman Reigns sent out a tweet stating that The Bloodline is just getting started. In the video clip he attached, he informed the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

"We’re just getting started. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania #TribalChief," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Roman Reigns addresses the internal strife within The Bloodline

On WrestleMania 39 Night 1, The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief was most certainly not happy with the result.

During the post-show press conference, Roman Reigns stated that there is some tension within The Bloodline, but they're going to sort it out.

"I'm not the only megastar here, the whole Bloodline is. We got some problems and I felt it tonight. You see, my little social media boy sent out the tweet, my back was against the wall. What's a Tribal Chief supposed to do? Lift his family up just like I did from the beginning. We're gonna handle some business, we're gonna sort it out. But we've only begun. Get used to this."

Backlash is the next WWE premium live event, and it'll be interesting to see if Reigns will compete at the show and who his opponent will be.

What was your reaction to Reigns retaining the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes