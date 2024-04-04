Cody Rhodes reveals if he considered going back to AEW before extending his deal with WWE

Cody Rhodes shocked the pro wrestling world in early 2022 when he left AEW to return to WWE. The second-generation wrestler had a surprising answer when asked about possibly returning to his former employer.

The American Nightmare helped launch AEW in 2019 as one of its Executive Vice Presidents. Rhodes was one of the faces of AEW until he let his contract expire. The son of Dusty Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has been a top star for the company ever since.

Rhodes recently signed a new multi-year contract extension with WWE. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cody revealed how he feels like he has to deliver for WWE. The inaugural and three-time TNT Champion was asked if he ever considered a return to AEW before re-signing with WWE.

Cody claimed that he hadn't considered it and cited his position and responsibilities as a top star in WWE:

"No. No... it's not in any way a negative towards them, it's just... I know I didn't win the title at WrestleMania 39, but I was in the spot I always dreamed of, and I know how lucky I am to be in this spot. When I see a poster and there I am, front and center amongst other unbelievably talented people... when I see the 2K24 cover... when I see the responsibility... they didn't hand me the exact ball and say, 'You're the quarterback,' but they, Nick [Khan] and Hunter [Triple H], certainly gave me a lot of responsibility."

Rhodes went on to confirm that returning to AEW hadn't crossed his mind:

"I feel it would have been against my being because I was slotted there... you helped put me there, and now I'm making something of it, and growing it beyond what you thought it could be. I wanted to keep doing that for them. It [returning to AEW] just didn't cross my mind. Not in a negative towards any other places... this is what I've enjoyed doing," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T to Fightful]

Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40 this coming weekend. He will then challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two, and depending on the Night One finish, the title match will be held under a stipulation - Bloodline Rules or all Bloodline members will be banned from ringside.

Cody Rhodes to help former AEW star get into WWE?

Cody Rhodes made several lasting friendships in AEW, and one of the wrestlers he keeps in touch with is Fuego Del Sol.

Rhodes once wore a mask and called himself Fuego Dos in order to team with Fuego Del Sol on Dark and Elevation. Fuego was released from All Elite Wrestling in June 2023 and just recently teased going to World Wrestling Entertainment after a fan asked about the chances of seeing him on NXT or WWE TV.

"I think the chances are high," Fuego Del Sol wrote to the fan.

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately began tagging Rhodes in their replies, calling on him to "make it happen" and help get the 28-year-old a job. Fuego continues to work for GCW and various indie promotions.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who will win at WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two? The challenger, Cody Rhodes The Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion