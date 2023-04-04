Cody Rhodes says AEW stars have reached out to him; wouldn't help them join WWE if they asked

Despite having a fairly successful run in WWE since re-debuting in the promotion at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes claims that no AEW stars have reached out to him about making the switch. However, some AEW talents have reached out to Rhodes for help in other aspects.

Since returning last year, The American Nightmare has had a very well-received feud with Seth Rollins, won the men's Royal Rumble match, and headlined WrestleMania opposite Roman Reigns.

However, the former AEW Executive Vice President has said that despite his push in WWE, nobody from his former company has asked him for tips and pointers about how to jump ship. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rhodes said the following:

"No one has reached out, flat out, and said, 'How can I get there? What do I need to do? Most of it's been, 'Hey, this is great, but can you still watch my promo from Dark and tell me if it was any good?' Most of it's that stuff. [33:48 – 33:04]

Rhodes continued to say that even if he was asked about how one can join the Stamford promotion, he would have to swerve the question as he would find it morally conflicting.

“Thankfully I haven’t been put in that situation, where somebody flat-out says, ‘Hey, can you get me a conversation? or 'Can you get me in this room?’ Because I’d have to say no. […] That’s just too morally of an icky area for me.” [33:05 – 34:20]

*Uncle Howdy Hottie Hooper* HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi Starting to think Cody Rhodes just found out he was losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania right before this Ariel Helwani interview. Starting to think Cody Rhodes just found out he was losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania right before this Ariel Helwani interview. https://t.co/zXETg5oenW

Even without Cody Rhodes' help, it is expected that more AEW talents will eventually make the move to WWE.

What is next for Cody Rhodes?

Despite having a ton of momentum on his side, Cody Rhodes was defeated in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many were shocked by the result, as it seemed like the right time to take the belts off The Tribal Chief, and Rhodes was tipped to be the next top star in the promotion. However, Triple H and WWE creative clearly had different plans. Now the question remains: What is next for Cody Rhodes?

TheRealSnowden @JESnowden



He did 100+ media interviews and there was never a tell. Some guys can't keep the fact they are losing off their face. Not Cody. That's called doing business. Say what you will about WWE not putting their title on Cody Rhodes at #WrestleMania : the man is a professional.He did 100+ media interviews and there was never a tell. Some guys can't keep the fact they are losing off their face. Not Cody. That's called doing business. Say what you will about WWE not putting their title on Cody Rhodes at #WrestleMania : the man is a professional.He did 100+ media interviews and there was never a tell. Some guys can't keep the fact they are losing off their face. Not Cody. That's called doing business. https://t.co/brCWgvjShy

Some have speculated that a rematch is on the cards. While others have noticed The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins constantly throwing barbs at each other, possibly hinting at another installment of that feud. Only time will tell. Regardless, many fans can't help but feel that Cody has not yet finished the story.

