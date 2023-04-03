Will Cody Rhodes get another shot at Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship after WrestleMania 39?

WWE WrestleMania 39 is now in the history books. The event surprised everyone by featuring Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes, and the fallout will be on WWE RAW tonight.

The American Nightmare was a major fan-favorite and looked to be the ideal challenger to end the 900+ days reign of The Tribal Chief. However, the company surprised everyone by having Reigns retain his title.

While many fans liked the decision not to crown a new champion, others felt disappointed and expressed their disappointment through social media. People now wonder if Cody will get another chance at the coveted title.

Will Cody Rhodes get another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, or at least one of the titles after WrestleMania 39?

The question, of course, doesn't have a clear answer yet. However, there are several reasons why The American Nightmare will probably not get another title shot anytime soon.

Considering Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' wise tactics, they could find a way to manipulate the authorities on WWE RAW into thinking that Cody Rhodes doesn't deserve another title shot without having to earn it. The company might feature another chapter in the fairytale story that could feature the much-awaited title change at SummerSlam 2023.

Also, Cody has got Roman occupied since January, and no other challengers have been able to merge due to the ongoing storyline. It may be time for a new challenger to emerge. All questions could be answered on the next episode of WWE RAW, aka RAW after WrestleMania.

Who can dethrone Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes failed at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Few stars have the caliber and momentum to dethrone the Tribal Chief in the near future. However, one name that comes to mind is Jey Uso.

Jey and Roman have had a bitter-sweet relationship onscreen and also have a history as rivals against each other. The rivalry could be rekindled as soon as the next episode of WWE RAW and could eventually lead to a new champion.

Another star that could come to mind is The Rock. The Dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is highly anticipated, and if it is to materialize any time soon, The Great One could dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The list isn't over. Here are five stars, including an unexpected 45-year-old Superstar, who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes failed at WWE WrestleMania 39.

