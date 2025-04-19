Cody Rhodes surprisingly namedrops former AEW champion on WWE SmackDown

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena had their final face-off before WWE WrestleMania 41. The two stars brought a new level of intensity in this promo battle, leaving the fans excited about their upcoming encounter for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During this exchange, the Cenation Leader took several vicious shots at The American Nightmare. The Franchise Player also dismissed the possibility of returning after retirement, mentioning that he did not need to please the fans.

During this heated war of words, Cody Rhodes made a cheeky reference to AEW legend and his close friend, Sting. The American Nightmare went off on John Cena, calling him overrated, out-of-shape, and out-of-touch with modern-day pro wrestling.

During his rant, The Dashing One said that Cena looked paler than Sting at WCW Starrcade 1997, where The Vigilante had an infamous bout with Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

At WCW Starrcade 1997, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion did not put on any tan, making him look much different than usual. Interestingly, Eric Bischoff had previously stated that Sting's pale appearance and lethargic body language were one of the main reasons behind the controversial ending to his bout with The Hulkster at Starrcade 1997.

For those who are unaware, The Vigilante was controversially pinned by Hulk Hogan in the main event of the infamous WCW pay-per-view. However, Bret Hart restarted the contest, believing the referee had counted too fast. Ultimately, it was Sting who emerged as the winner that night.

Cody Rhodes dropped John Cena with a Cross Rhodes in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Cody Rhodes did not hold back during their final promo battle before WWE WrestleMania 41. The segment was rightfully the main event, and the two stars delivered on the expectations.

During his promo, The Cenation Leader explained his decision to turn heel by stating that he needed to cut ties with fans with a loser mentality to become the winner he intends to be at The Show of Shows.

In the final moments of the segment, The Franchise Player lifted The American Nightmare for an Attitude Adjustment.

However, Rhodes was yet again ready for John Cena's tactics, as he escaped his grip to drop the veteran with a Cross Rhodes. It remains to be seen if the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion could keep his title at the Grandest Stage of Them All or if The Cenation Leader would finally capture his record-breaking 17th World Championship in Las Vegas.

