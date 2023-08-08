Cody Rhodes teases reunion with top AEW stars

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW last year sent shockwaves around the pro wrestling world. Not only was he an EVP and a co-founder of the promotion, but he also left his good friends behind to join WWE. However, The American Nightmare recently teased a reunion with his former colleagues.

Being The Elite is a popular YouTube series that many have credited with bringing The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and some others into the mainstream spotlight. The show chronicles the behind-the-scenes lives of The Elite and incorporates numerous comedy skits.

After his initial departure from WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes started making regular appearances on the show and has featured in some of the series' most iconic arcs. Some footage from BTE was also used in Rhodes' Peacock documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The American Nightmare discussed why he stopped appearing on the show, citing his busy schedule and the rotating cast as the reason. He also hinted at possibly returning to the show one day to reunite with the Bucks and Omega.

“You never know, that’s a show that’s everywhere. I could make a cameo, I could make a return. There is a lot of fun that was had there, for sure." [H/T: Fightful]

When this reunion will take place is still up in the air. It is unlikely that WWE will allow one of its top stars to feature in any material supporting its rival promotion, AEW. However, Rhodes might be able to pull a few strings to make this happen sooner than most would expect.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes' world title pursuit has been marred by the ever-present threat of Brock Lesnar since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The two have been involved in an intense feud, but their rivalry has seemingly ended with The American Nightmare picking up a second win over The Beast at SummerSlam.

Although Lesnar dominated for much of the match, Rhodes' iron will and refusal to quit saw him open up an opportunity that allowed him to get the best of his adversary.

The passion-filled, dramatic affair played out to a Detroit crowd that was engaged in every moment and desperately willed the former AEW star to victory.

After the bout, Lesnar seemingly passed the torch to Rhodes as the two embraced and showed respect to one another.

