Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes calls major WWE Superstar "dumb"

Former Chief Brand Officer of AEW and wife of current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, has taken a massive shot at Shinsuke Nakamura.

During the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes and Nakamura clashed for the first time in a singles competition in the main event. In the closing moments, The King of Strong Style countered the Cross-Rhodes with a red mist in his opponent's face, causing the match to end in disqualification.

In the post-match, Nakamura battered Rhodes and even brought a steel chair into the ring, but The Creed Brothers made him retreat. As Cody Rhodes was getting medical attention, Nakamura reemerged to hit Rhodes with a Kinshasa outside the ring before the camera stopped rolling.

Following the show, Brandi took to her official X handle and called Nakamura a "dumb."

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes seems far from over. The American Nightmare has already declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match, but he has to overcome yet another snag hindering his quest to fulfill his story.

After what went down on Monday Night RAW, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two men will have a rematch in the future.

What do you think of the ending of Monday Night RAW this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.