Top WWE star says he's having trouble seeing out of his left eye

A top WWE Superstar has revealed he's having trouble seeing out of his left eye.

The last match of tonight's RAW was a singles contest between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. The final moments of the bout saw Nakamura attacking Rhodes with the red mist, forcing the referee to disqualify him and award the victory to The American Nightmare.

Nakamura continued attacking Rhodes after the match until The Creed Brothers came out for the save. As Cody was being helped to the ramp, Shinsuke returned and laid him out as the show went off the air.

After the show ended, Cody Rhodes picked up a mic and announced he had trouble seeing out of his left eye. He then said he would head backstage to get his eyes checked.

Nakamura and Rhodes have been feuding on WWE TV for a while now. Judging by how tonight's match ended, it's likely that the two veterans will go at it again soon.

With the WWE WrestleMania 40 season looming closer, Cody Rhodes will look to quickly finish his feud with Nakamura and put his complete focus on the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare aims to win the free-for-all and again battle Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

