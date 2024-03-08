Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, fires shot at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman ahead of WrestleMania 40

Brandi Rhodes took a huge shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Brandi had previously fired back at The Rock on social media for continuing to make remarks about their beloved Siberian Husky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes called out The People's Champion for the same while responding to his recent salvo.

Furthering the feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, Brandi Rhodes took to X to take aim at WWE's top heel stable. The former AEW star shared an edit of Pharaoh, with the label Head Of The Table underneath the image of the dog.

"That's what I'm talking about. (paw prints emoji)" tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

The post is a blatant jibe at Roman Reigns, who will confront his WrestleMania 40 opponent and Seth Rollins alongside The Rock in the upcoming episode of Smackdown.

The image of another dog accompanied that of Pharaoh, with the word Wiseman captioning it, was clearly a reference to The Tribal Chief's special counsel, Paul Heyman, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Former WWE announcer Brandi Rhodes commented on people who made her time in wrestling "harder"

Brandi Rhodes has served in a number of roles over the years in her pro wrestling career. She worked as an announcer in WWE until 2016, when she departed the promotion with her husband, Cody Rhodes.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes revolutionized the industry through their involvement in the foundation of AEW in 2019. She performed as an in-ring competitor and also held the office of Chief Brand Officer in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Brandi would leave All Elite Wrestling in February 2022, a few months before Cody made his shocking return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. While the Michigan native has been absent from active competition for some time, she recently made some remarks regarding her peers in wrestling.

Taking to X, Brandi Rhodes shared a cryptic message about unnamed individuals who had negatively influenced her career.

"There were a handful of legit idiots who made my time in wrestling harder than it needed to be. But when I hear of the cold dishes of karma they've been served, it gives me absolutely no pleasure. (This was me giving my daughter an example of what a bold faced lie is)."

Rhodes also made a notable appearance when she walked in the New York Fashion Week earlier in February.

