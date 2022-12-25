Create

"Come to AEW soon" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to bring back former WWE United States Champion following a prolonged absence

By Kaushik Das
Modified Dec 25, 2022 11:43 PM IST
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan
The wrestling world recently reacted to Miro's lengthy absence from AEW programming.

The Redeemer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite. While he has won the TNT Championship once and held on to the gold for 140 days, the elusive AEW World Championship has evaded him.

Miro last competed in a six-man contest in September at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to take on House of Black. He has expressed his displeasure with his booking multiple times, with recent reports suggesting that Tony Khan has lost interest in the former WWE United States Champion.

The All Elite Wrestling official Twitter handle recently wished Miro a 'Happy Birthday' on the social media site.

Happy Birthday to #AEW star @ToBeMiro! https://t.co/QZGkqu1z0C

However, fans were not entirely happy and brought up The Redeemer's underwhelming stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

@AEW @ToBeMiro When are you actually gonna do something with him?
@AEW @ToBeMiro Sure you will wish him a happy birthday but you won't book them makes total sense🤦‍♂️
@AEW @ToBeMiro It's funny that you put him over for a birthday wish and not on television.
@AEW @ToBeMiro Where is Miro? 😂
@AEW @ToBeMiro What were you doing from jan till now?Could have wished earlier
@AEW @ToBeMiro Was his booking great after he finished his acting role?No, but it sounds also that Miro is really picky about his booking.So turning down a storyline not really helped him to get back in an AEW ring.
@AEW @ToBeMiro A storyline would be a great present for him.
@AEW @ToBeMiro i see that guy every day on my wrasslin figure shelf. maybe ill see him on tv soon too?
@AEW @ToBeMiro Happy Birthday Miro, hope you have an incredible holiday, be well and come back to AEW soon. 🥳🎉🎊🎁🎂 https://t.co/AzAKPrOkTp
@AEW @ToBeMiro Use him correctly. He should be a beast.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently hinted at AEW Miro's potential move to WWE in the future

While speaking on The Mike Wennmacher Show, Perry spoke about her husband's possible move to WWE under Triple H's leadership.

She said that Miro's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut will be "iconic," whatever the gimmick may be. CJ Perry then added that "everyone returns back to WWE" eventually:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point," said CJ Perry. [From 9:07 to 9:45]
Seth and Becky attend Sheamus’s Wedding With Cesaro and Sara Amato, and Lana and Miro. https://t.co/ZCsQ4I8mkB

It remains to be seen if Miro will try to force a move away from AEW and join WWE under Triple H's regime.

Do you think The Redeemer could rejoin the global juggernaut in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

