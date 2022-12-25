"Come to AEW soon" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to bring back former WWE United States Champion following a prolonged absence

The wrestling world recently reacted to Miro's lengthy absence from AEW programming.

The Redeemer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite. While he has won the TNT Championship once and held on to the gold for 140 days, the elusive AEW World Championship has evaded him.

Miro last competed in a six-man contest in September at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to take on House of Black. He has expressed his displeasure with his booking multiple times, with recent reports suggesting that Tony Khan has lost interest in the former WWE United States Champion.

The All Elite Wrestling official Twitter handle recently wished Miro a 'Happy Birthday' on the social media site.

However, fans were not entirely happy and brought up The Redeemer's underwhelming stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently hinted at AEW Miro's potential move to WWE in the future

While speaking on The Mike Wennmacher Show, Perry spoke about her husband's possible move to WWE under Triple H's leadership.

She said that Miro's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut will be "iconic," whatever the gimmick may be. CJ Perry then added that "everyone returns back to WWE" eventually:

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point," said CJ Perry. [From 9:07 to 9:45]

It remains to be seen if Miro will try to force a move away from AEW and join WWE under Triple H's regime.

Do you think The Redeemer could rejoin the global juggernaut in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

