"COME BACK PLEASE WE MISS YOU," "OH MY GOD" - Fans erupt in joy after former AEW champion teases massive WWE return after RAW

A former AEW star has hinted at a massive WWE return over a month after leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Saraya is arguably one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in the world. After working for All Elite Wrestling for over two years, she recently parted ways with the Tony Khan-led company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was initially a great draw for the promotion. However, her popularity seemingly declined with time, as fans started to boo her. She last wrestled in October 2024 and announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling in March 2025.

Recently, a fan posted a video of The Glampire's WWE return from 2017.

"I don't think no [sic] woman will ever top this return. IDK," the fan tweeted.

Saraya replied to the X user by writing that she could make a better comeback than last time. She posted the tweet moments after the latest edition of RAW went off-air.

"I could do better.. [emoji]," she posted.

Fans were surprised by the former AEW Women's World Champion's post. Many wanted her to return to the Triple H-led global sports entertainment juggernaut. Meanwhile, others highlighted how much they missed watching her on WWE TV.

You can view some of the notable reactions below.

Fans react to Saraya's recent post on X

Saraya makes a huge choice between her AEW and WWE gimmicks

The Anti-Diva made a huge name for herself in WWE before joining AEW. Some fans feel she was more popular as Paige than as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. She recently commented on the subject.

In a chat with Andro Mammo, Saraya said that she would be open to playing Paige again if the opportunity arrived. She won multiple titles in the global sports entertainment juggernaut, and her popularity was off the roof, but she had to retire from in-ring competition due to a serious neck injury.

“I would take Paige again. Yeah. I love that character. I love Paige. I love the music. I love that she was a bad**s. Saraya was a different character in AEW. It’s more like a chicken sh*t heel, which was fun, but I preferred Paige, for sure. And if I was [sic] to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya," she said.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The Glampire in the world of pro wrestling.

