"Come back to WWE and confront him" - Fans urge top AEW star to jump ship for major rematch under Triple H's regime

Following Pat McAfee's surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39, AEW's Adam Cole took to Twitter to reignite his years-long feud with the former professional football punter.

McAfee returned to WWE on Night One of the Show of Shows to confront The Miz and accept his open challenge. After The A-Lister tried to avoid participating in the match, Snoop Dogg hilariously made the match official, and the former NFL player swiftly picked up the win.

The world-famous podcaster's first match in WWE occurred under the NXT banner against Adam Cole in 2020. Their feud exceeded all expectations, with both stars being incredible on the mic and putting in amazing in-ring performances.

Despite the two being contractually obligated to rival companies, Adam Cole warned his former rival sternly.

The tweet was met with plenty of reactions from fans, some of whom trolled Cole while others urged the former Undisputed Era leader to rejoin the Stamford promotion.

Adam Cole to feud with former WWE Champion in AEW?

After sustaining a serious injury, Adam Cole was forced onto the sidelines for nine months. However, this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, The Panama City Playboy returned to the ring after weeks of hype.

Cole took on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The two talented stars put on an excellent main event match, each showcasing their phenomenal skills.

As expected, the former NXT Champion was victorious in his return bout. But in many ways, it was what happened after the bell that caught fans' attention.

Possibly a small tease between Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing? Sign me up. Chris Jericho looked over his shoulder at Adam Cole after helping Daniel Garcia getting out of the ring.Possibly a small tease between Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing? Sign me up. #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho looked over his shoulder at Adam Cole after helping Daniel Garcia getting out of the ring.Possibly a small tease between Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing? Sign me up. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/qEjiMkZbpc

As confetti dropped and Cole celebrated in the ring with his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho made his way down the ramp to console his defeated faction member.

The glance he steered towards Cole seemed to suggest that a program could be brewing between the two popular performers.

Fans will have to wait and see what comes of this. The idea of Cole vs. Jericho will be intriguing to many and could possibly lead to a title program for the former NXT Champion down the line.

