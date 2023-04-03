Create

"Come back to WWE and confront him" - Fans urge top AEW star to jump ship for major rematch under Triple H's regime

By Tim Malinzi
Modified Apr 03, 2023 01:44 IST
A surprise return at WrestleMania has got fans wishing an AEW talent would rejoin WWE.
Following Pat McAfee's surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39, AEW's Adam Cole took to Twitter to reignite his years-long feud with the former professional football punter.

McAfee returned to WWE on Night One of the Show of Shows to confront The Miz and accept his open challenge. After The A-Lister tried to avoid participating in the match, Snoop Dogg hilariously made the match official, and the former NFL player swiftly picked up the win.

The world-famous podcaster's first match in WWE occurred under the NXT banner against Adam Cole in 2020. Their feud exceeded all expectations, with both stars being incredible on the mic and putting in amazing in-ring performances.

Despite the two being contractually obligated to rival companies, Adam Cole warned his former rival sternly.

Hey @PatMcAfeeShow Please don’t ever forget…🖕🖕

The tweet was met with plenty of reactions from fans, some of whom trolled Cole while others urged the former Undisputed Era leader to rejoin the Stamford promotion.

@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Come back to WWE and confront him
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Come back home Bay Bay.
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow He’s in better shape and a better wrestler than you and wrestled in front of 80k people without getting hurt and against someone who’s name actually means something. No wonder you are salty
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Don't be jealous. McAfee is working wrestlemania while you choose to be in an Indie carnie roadshow.
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro you just mad pat has made it to 2 manias while your still trying to hold on to your @AEW jawn
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Come back home, bring your girl as well and run it back at #WrestleMania    40, Mr. Cole.
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow This is going to be a #WrestleMania match in the future.
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Atleast, he performed at wrestlemania
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow This feud was great if Cole does ever return I'm ready for round 2
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow One of you is undefeated at wrestlemania and the other is Adam Cole
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Pat McAfee has moved on from feuding with a D-List wrestler.
@AdamColePro @PatMcAfeeShow Ready to go to @WWE for a -#Wrestlemania moment?

Adam Cole to feud with former WWE Champion in AEW?

After sustaining a serious injury, Adam Cole was forced onto the sidelines for nine months. However, this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, The Panama City Playboy returned to the ring after weeks of hype.

Cole took on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The two talented stars put on an excellent main event match, each showcasing their phenomenal skills.

As expected, the former NXT Champion was victorious in his return bout. But in many ways, it was what happened after the bell that caught fans' attention.

Chris Jericho looked over his shoulder at Adam Cole after helping Daniel Garcia getting out of the ring.Possibly a small tease between Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing? Sign me up. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/qEjiMkZbpc

As confetti dropped and Cole celebrated in the ring with his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho made his way down the ramp to console his defeated faction member.

The glance he steered towards Cole seemed to suggest that a program could be brewing between the two popular performers.

Fans will have to wait and see what comes of this. The idea of Cole vs. Jericho will be intriguing to many and could possibly lead to a title program for the former NXT Champion down the line.

