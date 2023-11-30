"Come back to WWE, Trips will spotlight you" - Fans call for former AEW Champion to jump ship after criticizing the promotion

AEW has often come under fire from fans online for the many booking missteps it tends to make. However, recently Britt Baker came out to make a startling revelation about her run this year, and fans believe she should jump ship to WWE.

While she was once the face of the women's division, Baker has slowly lost prominence on television over the past year. Many fans criticized her overutilization but the star took to social media recently to claim that she hasn't had a single promo segment all year, which has many fans shocked.

In response to an X post sharing a picture of her original post, fans took to the comment section to urge the former AEW Women's Champion to jump ship to WWE instead of sticking around at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Will the D.M.D. return to WWE instead of continuing with All Elite Wrestling?

However, several fans instead praised the claim and some even proposed that it's all a part of an onscreen angle.

Is AEW television better off without Britt Baker?

Interestingly, Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry all liked a recent comment on X that harshly criticized MJF after the World Champion complained about being in pain.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Britt Baker has denied being the one terrorizing AEW World Champion MJF

The true identity of "The Devil" has driven many fans wild with speculation, and some even desperately hoped that he was CM Punk. However, a few fans even claimed that it could have been Britt Baker, but the star shot down the rumors during an interview with 1035 KISSFM.

"I'm not, but then I'm like, maybe I would be a good Devil. But it's not, it's not me. But if I could be, would I be? Maybe, cause then I'm like... who better to stir some sh*t up than me?"

Notably, Baker shot down being the one behind the mask, but this doesn't clear her from somehow being involved in the angle. After The Devil's recent brutal attack on MJF which led to his X post, perhaps Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry are all somehow involved in the plot?

