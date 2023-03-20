"Come home. Papa H is waiting" - Top AEW stars' latest tease has left fans guessing about their possible WWE return 

The AEW locker room has seemingly been under a ton of pressure to shake things up since 2022, and many stars are rumored to return to WWE. Names like FTR seem to be at the top of the list, but now fans may have gained clarity on the matter.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently two of the biggest names whose futures are uncertain. But Harwood recently shared a statement on social media that has had fans scurrying to determine the duo's next step.

In response to Dax's recent social media post, the majority of the comments all seemed very supportive of FTR as a whole. Many of the users claimed they'd support the duo in any promotion. Despite this, quite a number of fans have speculated that FTR will return to WWE, since WrestleMania takes place in April.

TMHD Electrix ⚾️ @TMHD_Electrix @DaxFTR I’d love to see you guys back in WWE. Papa H is gonna make it a priority to push y’all to the top after the Bloodline Story ends soon. Would love to see y’all with the Raw or Smackdown tag team belts! @DaxFTR I’d love to see you guys back in WWE. Papa H is gonna make it a priority to push y’all to the top after the Bloodline Story ends soon. Would love to see y’all with the Raw or Smackdown tag team belts!

Emerald Fog @GreenImmersive 🏼 @DaxFTR Wherever you guys go I’ll support you. Selfishly I hope it’s @WWE as that’s my favorite brand of wrestling but regardless of where it is this podcast has honestly made me a fan of y’all as people even more than as wrestlers. Y’all are 7 star humans. Excited for what’s next. @DaxFTR Wherever you guys go I’ll support you. Selfishly I hope it’s @WWE as that’s my favorite brand of wrestling but regardless of where it is this podcast has honestly made me a fan of y’all as people even more than as wrestlers. Y’all are 7 star humans. Excited for what’s next. 🍻🙏🏼

In contrast, a number of comments either warned the duo to stay away from WWE, lest they end up like they did before, or to just stay with AEW instead.

mike @CactusRaven74 @DaxFTR Hopefully it means you are staying in AEW or going to NJPW. Don’t want to see you go back to WWE. @DaxFTR Hopefully it means you are staying in AEW or going to NJPW. Don’t want to see you go back to WWE.

Sam's Pizza & Subs @sam_pizza_subs @DaxFTR The WWE turned in to a comedy act. If they go back it’s because of the money. But I hope they don’t because there one of favorite tag teams. They have to do what’s best for them. I’ll support them either way. @DaxFTR The WWE turned in to a comedy act. If they go back it’s because of the money. But I hope they don’t because there one of favorite tag teams. They have to do what’s best for them. I’ll support them either way.

James Greene @Jamesantongreen @AndyNemmity @DaxFTR He ain’t goin no where. Tony would not have brought them back in a title program unless he was certain or confident they were sticking around. I’ll bet my house on that @AndyNemmity @DaxFTR He ain’t goin no where. Tony would not have brought them back in a title program unless he was certain or confident they were sticking around. I’ll bet my house on that

Despite the many rumors about their futures, it seems that nobody but Dax and Cash seem to know where they'll end up. Either way, fans will find out in the coming weeks, as Harwood has clarified that they won't leave their fans hanging.

Dax Harwood recently revealed what the deciding factor between signing with WWE and AEW would be

As The Revival, Dax and Cash had a highly praised NXT run but as soon as they jumped to the main roster things began to stagnate. Sadly, their AEW run also devolved by 2022, dividing fans on where they'd be best utilized.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PWInsider: FTR are believed to be locked into long-term deals with AEW.



Their disappearance and tease of going elsewhere was just a storyline cover. PWInsider: FTR are believed to be locked into long-term deals with AEW.Their disappearance and tease of going elsewhere was just a storyline cover. https://t.co/dPR4GExVci

Speaking on an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star weighed the pros and cons of signing with either promotion.

"Our choice, right now, is strictly on happiness. The pros of staying in AEW is the great schedule where I can come home and be with my family. The pros of WWE is they are the number one money-making wrestling company in the world. They can offer us a great deal, but I don’t feel we could have the kind of schedule we would like," said Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

Regardless of what Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will end up deciding, it seems like fans can rest assured that they put a lot of thought behind their final decision.

