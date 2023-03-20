"Come home. Papa H is waiting" - Top AEW stars' latest tease has left fans guessing about their possible WWE return 

The AEW locker room has seemingly been under a ton of pressure to shake things up since 2022, and many stars are rumored to return to WWE. Names like FTR seem to be at the top of the list, but now fans may have gained clarity on the matter.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently two of the biggest names whose futures are uncertain. But Harwood recently shared a statement on social media that has had fans scurrying to determine the duo's next step.
In response to Dax's recent social media post, the majority of the comments all seemed very supportive of FTR as a whole. Many of the users claimed they'd support the duo in any promotion. Despite this, quite a number of fans have speculated that FTR will return to WWE, since WrestleMania takes place in April.
In contrast, a number of comments either warned the duo to stay away from WWE, lest they end up like they did before, or to just stay with AEW instead.
Despite the many rumors about their futures, it seems that nobody but Dax and Cash seem to know where they'll end up. Either way, fans will find out in the coming weeks, as Harwood has clarified that they won't leave their fans hanging.
Dax Harwood recently revealed what the deciding factor between signing with WWE and AEW would be
As The Revival, Dax and Cash had a highly praised NXT run but as soon as they jumped to the main roster things began to stagnate. Sadly, their AEW run also devolved by 2022, dividing fans on where they'd be best utilized.
Speaking on an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star weighed the pros and cons of signing with either promotion.
"Our choice, right now, is strictly on happiness. The pros of staying in AEW is the great schedule where I can come home and be with my family. The pros of WWE is they are the number one money-making wrestling company in the world. They can offer us a great deal, but I don’t feel we could have the kind of schedule we would like," said Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]
Regardless of what Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will end up deciding, it seems like fans can rest assured that they put a lot of thought behind their final decision.