"Come out of retirement and give me my rematch" - Former World Champion responds to Bryan Danielson's praise; demands match

Bryan Danielson's status has been a hot topic in the wrestling community over the last several months. The legend hasn't competed since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Now, Rush wants to go another round with The American Dragon.

Rush is one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling, despite not having won a title in the promotion. However, he is a former ROH World Champion, and he's racked up several accolades in CMLL. His achievements put him on Bryan Danielson's radar several years ago, and the two finally met in the ring on the February 8, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Danielson won that match and has since praised his opponent. Rush took to X/Twitter today to respond to The American Dragon's recognition before pushing for the former WWE Superstar to come out of retirement and wrestle him again:

"It is a great honor for me to have this type of recognition from the best fighter in the world @bryandanielson Come out of retirement and give me my rematch, PERRO," he wrote.

Bryan Danielson has become more active in AEW lately

When Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship last October, fans weren't sure if they'd ever see him in the ring again. He'd previously claimed that it would be the end of his full-time career, but his neck issues made it seem like he could be done for good.

However, The American Dragon is back in the ring, although not on television, and his recent comeback has sparked hope for a return to competition. Danielson made an appearance at ROH Global Wars in Mexico City on June 18 to save his idol, Blue Panther, from a beatdown at the hands of Shane Taylor Promotions.

Then, following the most recent episode of AEW Collision, he emerged for an impromptu dark match against Max Caster, which he won in eight seconds. He's even been challenged to a match at All In: Texas, although he's unlikely to compete at the event.

Danielson has remained a major part of All Elite Wrestling behind the scenes. Whether he returns to active competition remains to be seen.

