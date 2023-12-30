"Comparing him to Seth Rollins is a disgrace" - Fans react to top AEW star being compared to the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion

A video post recently making rounds on social media compared a top AEW star to the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The star in question is Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King is the reigning ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. However, a social media post claimed that Kingston did not feel like a World Champion despite being one. Then, the video said that Seth Rollins is WWE's Eddie Kingston but is not as good as the 42-year-old AEW Star.

The video split the wrestling community into two, and a Twitter (X) post hit back at the comparison between Kingston and Rollins by calling it an insult to Rollins. The post said:

"Eddie Kingston is one of the WORST wrestlers I've EVER seen. His in-ring work is on the level of the Great Khali. The guy can barely move & mainly does cringe chop/slapfests. He has no idea how to sell. The only thing I'll say is he is mildly charismatic & good on the mic. Comparing him to Seth Rollins is a disgrace & insult to Rollins. This is why WWE offered him to be a coach because that's where he belongs..NOT in the ring. I'm confused how he got so many fans tbh."

The Tweet further received extensive reactions from Rollins' and Kingston's fans. Some agreed with the post, while others claimed Kingston could get fans invested despite being limited inside the ring.

Here are the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins tells fans he felt "left out" following their chant for Drew McIntyre at a recent live event

During a WWE Holiday Tour live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on December 28, 2023, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While The Visionary was successful in his title defense, he was taken aback by the fans' "Let's go sexy" chants for The Scottish Warrior. After being a babyface for the past three years, McIntyre recently turned heel, which was unexpected due to the fan adoration received during the event. After the match, Rollins admitted to feeling left out:

"I gotta admit since it's not everybody you were saying that for, I don't feel that left out. But I gotta be honest I do kinda feel a little bit left out. Maybe I am just not sexy," Seth Rollins said after the match.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre was carried away by a strong security guard after losing the main event match at MSG. Read the full story here.