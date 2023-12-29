Seth Rollins tells fans he felt "left out" following their chant for 6-time WWE champion at recent live event

A shadow of discontent fell over Seth Rollins after a recent WWE live event in Montreal, Canada. The Visionary felt a sting of exclusion as the crowd erupted in cheers for his rival, the six-time champion.

Another chapter of the WWE Holiday Tour unfolded in Montreal, Quebec, at the Place Bell arena on December 28, 2023, where the air vibrated with the electricity of a title clash.

Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against two of his arch-nemesis, Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura, in a triple-threat match. But the echoes of adoration for another superstar apart from The Visionary seemed to linger.

The Scottish Warrior is a six-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion: two-time WWE Champion, one-time NXT Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time Tag Team Champion.

McIntyre has given in to the heel side for the past few weeks on RAW, whereas the babyface Rollins has fans at his fingertips singing his theme song.

During the triple-threat title match, the crowd surprisingly cheered and chanted "Let's go sexy" at Drew McIntyre despite him being a heel, which left the World Heavyweight Champion visibly "left out."

"I gotta admit since it's not everybody you were saying that for, I don't feel that left out. But I gotta be honest I do kinda feel a little bit left out. Maybe I am just not sexy."

Seth Rollins will defend his title at WWE Day 1

The first edition of the 2024 Monday Night RAW, called Day 1, will feature the former Shield member defending his World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre.

The animosity between the two men has increased since Crown Jewel 2023. The Scottish Warrior is on a mission to win the World Championship in front of a live crowd, unlike the time when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 during the pandemic era.

Seth Rollins has already asserted to Drew McIntyre that if he fails to capture the title on WWE Day 1, the latter won't have anyone to blame but himself. It will be exciting to see the 38-year-old superstar and The Visionary put everything on the line during the first episode of RAW in 2024.

