[VIDEO] Drew McIntyre hilariously carried away by a strong security guard after losing main event match at MSG

Drew McIntyre is all set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024. However, before that, he lost a main event match at Madison Square Garden, and was later disgracefully carried away by an extremely strong security guard.

In the main event of Madison Square Garden live event, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Just like their match at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia, the night ended with Rollins picking up the victory.

In what was a hilarious video posted on social media, Drew McIntyre can be seen getting carried away by an apparently very strong security guard:

McIntyre found himself getting put through a table before being on the receiving end of a stomp.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at the Day 1 special, but Rollins will still be expected to retain the title as there is a possible dream match against CM Punk awaiting him at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre has been on a tear since turning heel in November. He even took out Sami Zayn on WWE RAW, with the Canadian star returning after three weeks for the MSG live event in a failed attempt at capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.