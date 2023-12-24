Condolences to AEW official Aubrey Edwards

AEW official Aubrey Edwards has posted a heartfelt tribute on social media after suffering a recent loss. The 36-year-old revealed she had to say goodbye to her longtime companion just a week ago.

Edwards joined AEW in late 2019 and became the company's first female referee. She has since taken on several other roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion, becoming the company's project coordinator and using her background in video game design to help develop AEW: Fight Forever.

Aubrey Edwards is known for posting her "show day nails" on social media. This week, she revealed some very special nail polish as a tribute to her cat, Nikki, who passed away last week. Edwards posted a heartfelt tribute to her late companion on X ahead of tonight's episode of Collision:

"A week ago I had to say goodbye to my Nikki cat. She lived a long and wonderful 17 years. Saying goodbye was heartbreaking. I’ve cried every day since. My #ShowDayNails tonight are for her, even though she wouldn’t care & would just be mad at not getting pets."

Chris Jericho requested Aubrey Edwards to officiate the inaugural AEW World Championship match

On top of being the first female referee to sign with All Elite Wrestling, Aubrey Edwards also holds the distinction of being the first woman ever to officiate a world title match on a wrestling pay-per-view – that being the inaugural AEW World Championship bout between Chris Jericho and 'Hangman' Adam Page at All Out 2019.

Since then, Edwards has officiated most of Jericho's matches, and that seems to be by design. Shortly after that fateful edition of All Out, The Ocho revealed on Talk is Jericho that he had specifically requested Aubrey as the referee for the historic bout:

"I specifically requested [Aubrey Edwards] to be our referee for two reasons," explained Jericho. "One, I think she's the best referee in the company. We have some good referees, but I like her style. And I like the fact that we have the first female referee officiating a World Title match. You talk about the Women's Revolution; I think the fact that she's my favorite referee, I thought she was deserving of the honor. She did a great job. It led to an awesome spot in the middle of the match."

In light of the many roles the 36-year-old has taken on throughout AEW's short history, it seems that Chris Jericho had a good eye for talent.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our sincere condolences to Aubrey Edwards in this difficult time.

