Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho! 

AEW star and reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. The Lionheart has now officially joined the cast of The Creepy School Bus, Part Two.

The horror series will see the former AEW World Champion bring the character of Captain Neeson to life. The audiobook will be available from March 11, officially welcoming Chris Jericho to the world of horror.

The author of The Creepy School Bus, Part Two, Paul Hough, recently made the official announcement about The Learning Tree joining the cast. The sequel covers the mystery involving the disappearance of school buses and dark supernatural forces.

“A new school year is starting, and Kaitlin and her friends are wary. Despite their successful rescue at the end of last year, there are still so many questions left unanswered. Who was behind it all? What if the creepy school bus returns? And while Agent Warren and his team at the FBI are prepared, the evil forces behind the buses are powerful, and everyone is pulled into a mystery that goes deeper than anyone could imagine,'' the offiical synopsis read.

The synopsis added:

''When busloads of kids all over the country start to go missing, Kaitlin and her allies will have to confront all new horrors to save their friends and stop the creepy school buses once and for all.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion

In 2019, Chris Jericho joined All Elite Wrestling. He defeated Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing before earning a victory over ''Hangman'' Adam Page at the All Out PPV to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The former WWE star captured his second Ring of Honor World Championship last year and is helping bring eyes to the ROH brand. Jericho also leads The Learning Tree faction, which consists of Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

We will have to wait and see who will dethrone The Lionheart as the ROH World Champion in the future.

