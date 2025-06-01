  • home icon
Congratulations to AEW star Dustin Rhodes and his family

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 00:49 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW
Dustin Rhodes is a top veteran in the business currently signed with AEW [photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Dustin Rhodes and his family have just hit a major milestone earlier today. He announced this on social media and made an interesting claim regarding the industry's future.

The Natural has a career spanning almost four decades. He built a name for himself in WCW and WWE and has now been with AEW for the long term. He is currently affiliated with the ROH roster, where he has been a major figure, holding both the Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter earlier today to announce that his daughter, Dakota, had gone into labor. He prayed and hoped for the best before he sees her tomorrow.

"Oh boy!!! My daughter @DakotaRunnels22 just went into labor! Can't get to her till tomorrow damnit. God, please put your hands on her🙏🏼" Dustin wrote.

He also made another interesting post, mentioning how the Rhodes bloodline had grown as another grandchild of his would soon be entering the world. He has often hinted that the third generation of their family may possibly receive the mantle in the future.

"Looks like our bloodline is growing bigger." he also posted.
Dustin Rhodes recently trained with a current WWE Superstar

The veteran was recently spotted training with a current WWE Superstar at their wrestling school. His guest assisted him in training his students and imparting some knowledge to them. This was Bayley, and he thanked her for the time she dedicated that day.

The Role Model responded on X/Twitter and mentioned how she had a great time with all who were involved, and also thanked them for letting her use their space.

"Such a great crew, thank you for the space," Bayley posted.

Dustin Rhodes is someone who has left his legacy in the wrestling industry, not in the ring, but through those he has worked with. The same can be said of his brother Cody Rhodes, and their family will forever remain as wrestling royalty.

Edited by Neda Ali
