"Miss you" - Former WWE star sends emotional message to Bayley

A former WWE star sent a heartfelt message to Bayley amid her hiatus from the company. The former WWE Women's Champion has not been seen since she was attacked at WrestleMania 41.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent a heartwarming message to The Role Model earlier today on social media. The veteran recently stopped by his wrestling school to train during her time away from the promotion, and Rhodes sent her a message today.

"Thanks @itsBayleyWWE for stopping by to spit some knowledge to these youngins! Miss you❤️," he wrote.

The former leader of Damage CTRL was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was attacked by Becky Lynch ahead of the match, and The Man replaced her as Valkyria's tag team partner at The Show of Shows.

Valkyria and Lynch captured the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania but lost them back to the Judgment Day stars on the following episode of RAW. Lynch turned heel following the loss and is now involved in a heated rivalry with Valkyria on the red brand. Big Time Becks will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2025.

Vince Russo suggests an interesting WWE storyline for Bayley

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting storyline for Bayley on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that a romantic storyline could work for the 35-year-old on the red brand. The veteran added that the company was too focused on wrestling at the moment to feature a romance storyline.

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work [A romantic angle for Bayley]. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The RAW star showed her support for Naomi ahead of her Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell when Bayley returns to action in the weeks ahead.

