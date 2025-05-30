Bayley breaks character to back rival for Money in the Bank win

Bayley broke character ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to send an interesting message. The veteran has not been seen since she was attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Naomi will be competing in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax tonight on the blue brand. The veteran became a heel on the blue brand after admitting she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year.

Ahead of tonight's show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram to share several photographs, and you can check them out in the post below.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Bayley responded to Naomi's post and broke character to wish Naomi luck ahead of her Money in the Bank qualifying match.

"🧳🧳🧳 bring it home now," she wrote.

The veteran sent a message to Naomi ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: Naomi on Instagram]

The 35-year-old was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41 but was attacked by Becky Lynch ahead of the match. The Man replaced Bayley at The Show of Shows and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Valkyria.

Ad

The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following episode of WWE RAW. Valkyria successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch at Backlash and will be facing her again at Money in the Bank on June 7.

Vince Russo claims Bayley wants WWE to give her a push

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bayley tried to bait the company into giving her a push during an interview.

Ad

The Role Model spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast ahead of WrestleMania 41 and discussed her frustrations with the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that the former champion was trying to get the company to give her a push during the conversation.

"She threw out the bait again, just like Karrion Kross, without them even knowing. She cut a, she did an interview with Van Vliet, and was trying so hard not to say how she really felt. But the thing about Van Vliet is, you feel very comfortable around the dude. So you're gonna open up. And she said it, I don't know why they don't call me to do things. Other people go on talk shows, this and that, and they never call me. Again, there is the open way, there is the alleyway." [10:23 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see when Bayley returns from her WWE hiatus in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More