Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone

The rivalry between AEW stars Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm is heating up. At All In 2025, they are going to lock horns for the AEW Women's World Championship. If the former Sasha Banks dethrones the Timeless star, she will become AEW Women's World Champion for the first time in her career.

On this week's Dynamite, Toni Storm was brutally and unexpectedly attacked by the CEO. The latter declared that she is going to turn her opponent's life into hell. Thankfully, Storm's longtime friend Mina Shirakawa intervened, and this beatdown halted. Soon after, it was announced that on AEW Dynamite 300 next week, Shirakawa will challenge Mone for the TBS Championship.

A few hours ago, the former WWE star revealed that her match next week will be her 1000th match in her long and illustrious career.

"I can’t believe next week #AEWDynamite300 will be my 1000th match!" she wrote.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Mercedes Mone on this spectacular achievement. Additionally, we hope that her career continues to thrive and she remains in All Elite Wrestling for years to come.

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that Mercedes Mone is the best women’s wrestler on the planet

WWE veteran Bully Ray is a longtime critic of All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, he showered the CEO with praise. He said that the former Sasha Banks is currently the best women’s wrestler on the planet, and all her titles should have been on the line at All In 2025.

"I’ll go on record right now…Mercedes Mone is the best woman’s wrestler on the planet. All encompassing, bell-to-bell, from the beginning to the end, there’s not a woman on the planet who is doing more than Mercedes," he said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Mone joined AEW last year and has not looked back since. She already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and hopefully, Tony Khan will retain her services for years.

