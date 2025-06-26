Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 26, 2025 09:29 GMT
AEW star Mercedes Mone is having an epic 2025. (Image via Mone
AEW star Mercedes Mone is having an epic 2025. (Image via Mone's Instagram)

The rivalry between AEW stars Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm is heating up. At All In 2025, they are going to lock horns for the AEW Women's World Championship. If the former Sasha Banks dethrones the Timeless star, she will become AEW Women's World Champion for the first time in her career.

On this week's Dynamite, Toni Storm was brutally and unexpectedly attacked by the CEO. The latter declared that she is going to turn her opponent's life into hell. Thankfully, Storm's longtime friend Mina Shirakawa intervened, and this beatdown halted. Soon after, it was announced that on AEW Dynamite 300 next week, Shirakawa will challenge Mone for the TBS Championship.

A few hours ago, the former WWE star revealed that her match next week will be her 1000th match in her long and illustrious career.

also-read-trending Trending
"I can’t believe next week #AEWDynamite300 will be my 1000th match!" she wrote.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Mercedes Mone on this spectacular achievement. Additionally, we hope that her career continues to thrive and she remains in All Elite Wrestling for years to come.

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that Mercedes Mone is the best women’s wrestler on the planet

WWE veteran Bully Ray is a longtime critic of All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, he showered the CEO with praise. He said that the former Sasha Banks is currently the best women’s wrestler on the planet, and all her titles should have been on the line at All In 2025.

"I’ll go on record right now…Mercedes Mone is the best woman’s wrestler on the planet. All encompassing, bell-to-bell, from the beginning to the end, there’s not a woman on the planet who is doing more than Mercedes," he said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Mone joined AEW last year and has not looked back since. She already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and hopefully, Tony Khan will retain her services for years.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications