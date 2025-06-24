"It's impossible" for fans to boo current WWE Superstar, says veteran Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes it's impossible for fans to boo a current active star. The star, John Cena, is mere months away from retiring from pro wrestling.

Cena's final run as a wrestler is about to end in six months. He won the top prize at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes.

Despite being a heel, John Cena has been consistently getting loud cheers from the WWE Universe for quite some time now. On the latest episode of Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bully Ray made an interesting comment about Cena as a heel:

"You're getting cheers because people realize they're witnessing greatness in front of them," Bully Ray agreed, believing Cena is capable of anything. "It's impossible to sit here and genuinely boo the man. John Cena is not a heel. John Cena is not a babyface. John Cena is a megastar who belongs on some people's Mount Rushmore, and all he has to do is scratch the surface of the truth, and people will go 'Yeah, you're right.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

WWE legend predicts possible final opponent for John Cena

John Cena will wrestle his final match in late 2025. His former rival JBL recently appeared on Something To Wrestle and predicted Cena's final opponent, suggesting a bunch of names in the process.

"I don't know if it's Cody, Roman [Reigns]. You got one of the biggest stars and to have somebody that's equal to Cena, there aren't but just a handful of people in the world that are equal to Cena," JBL said. "If it's Brock [Lesnar] ... could be The Rock." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Fans know that Cena is incredibly close to calling it quits and refuse to boo the beloved veteran on TV and PLEs. It remains to be seen if WWE notices the same and turns him babyface in the near future.

