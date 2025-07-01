Congratulations to AEW star MJF

Former multi-time AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is easily one of the promotion's most well-known and popular names. A huge honor was recently bestowed upon The Salt of the Earth, who has now shared his reaction to the same on social media.

Ad

Despite his loss to Hangman Page at Revolution 2025 earlier this year, MJF has managed to restore his momentum by successfully joining The Hurt Syndicate. He battled CMLL legend Mistico at Grand Slam Mexico last month, but lost the match via disqualification after low-blowing the luchador, eventually stealing the latter's mask. Last week, Friedman announced that he would compete in a qualifying match for the All In: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet on the 300th episode of Dynamite, with his sights set on reclaiming the AEW World Title.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the aforementioned four-way qualifying bout this coming Wednesday, MJF took to X/Twitter to share a huge announcement, revealing that he had been inducted into the Plainview JFK Sports Hall of Fame. The 29-year-old star had been previously honored by being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. Boasting about his latest accomplishment on X/Twitter, Friedman wrote:

"Today I joined my second hall of fame, The Plainview JFK Sports Hall Of Fame. I’m not even 30. I’ve got a whole lot more hall of fames to go. In the meantime click the link and enjoy my greatness on the grid iron," posted MJF.

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out MJF's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether MJF will be able to overcome Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, and "Big Bad" Brody King this week to secure the #2 spot at the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet Match.

MJF's message to one of his opponents ahead of AEW Dynamite

With The Hurt Syndicate backing him up, MJF seemingly holds all the confidence in the world about winning this week's Casino Gauntlet qualifying 4-Way on Dynamite. After one of his opponents, AR Fox, hyped up the match on X/Twitter recently, The Wolf of Wrestling fired back a warning at the veteran high-flyer while also insulting him in characteristic fashion.

Ad

“Yeah let’s go back to catering where you belong. Your a** is mine!!!!!”

Check out MJF's tweet HERE.

Expand Tweet

Whether MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley will intervene to make sure Friedman walks out of Dynamite #300 victorious remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action