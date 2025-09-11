Congratulations to AEW star MJF!

MJF has just achieved another major milestone, as reports have come in regarding his next major project outside the ring. He has been revealed to be joining the cast of an upcoming blockbuster film. Friedman has not only shown great success in AEW, as one of their top stars, but he is also coming off his major role in Happy Gilmore 2. This was one of the most-seen films on Netflix over the past few months, and saw him play a role as one of Happy Gilmore's children. Deadline has reported that MJF and Andrew 'King Bach' Bachelor, an internet sensation, are set to join the cast of Violent Night 2, starring David Harbour, Kristen Bell, Daniela Melchior, Jared Harris, and Joe Pantoliano. This is set for release in December 2024, and the Salt of the Earth's role in the film is still unknown.The former AEW World Champion has taken to Instagram to repost the article, along with a short message for his fans. See his post below.&quot;Merry Christmas ya filthy poors.&quot; Friedman wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMJF recently got marriedMJF got married over the past weekend to his girlfriend, AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout. Several major names within the company, including Tony Khan, were present during this momentous event.In character, Friedman took to X/Twitter to express how he felt after his marriage, saying it was now the death of a bachelor.&quot;Even when I’m old and grey, I’m gonna feel the way I do today. The death of a bachelor,&quot; he wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKEven when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today. The death of a bachelor.Interestingly, it was reported that Tony Khan did not want to miss this event, and even fast-tracked ROH Death Before Dishonor, which was originally scheduled to be on the same night as MJF's wedding. He was committed to never missing out on an ROH pay-per-view and made the necessary adjustments.Funnily, he did not take any breaks following his marriage and even appeared this past Saturday on Collision, costing Mark Briscoe his match against Konosuke Takeshita. It looks as if this feud will finally reach its conclusion at All Out in a couple of weeks.