Congratulations to AEW star Saraya!

It's been an up-and-down year for Saraya in AEW, but she has a major reason to celebrate today. The British star took to X earlier to announce that pre-orders are live for her upcoming book.

The 32-year-old was unable to make it onto the card at All In 2024, having lost her challenge for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship at the go-home Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. She's been frustrated with her place in the company lately and has aired her grievances multiple times.

However, she wore a nervous smile in a video posted on X today. The Anti-Diva revealed that she's written a book called Hell in Boots, and it's set to release with Simon & Schuster next year.

Trending

She noted that the book details her life "from birth" and follows the ups and downs of her journey as a professional wrestler. Saraya posted a link for fans to pre-order the book and wrote:

"Announcement that’s made me so nervous my chest is red. But my new book is available for preorder HELL IN BOOTS! Took me so long and I’m so excited to share my life with you!"

Expand Tweet

Saraya goes wild after Oasis announces reunion tour

On August 27, just one day before AEW Dynamite in Cardiff, legendary rock group Oasis announced a reunion tour for 2025. The announcement generated massive excitement among fans, and Saraya was no exception.

The British star was over the moon about the reunion, which is happening in the UK next summer. She took to X to retweet Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and expressed her excitement:

"OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear what the future holds for The Anti-Diva—aside from at least one trip to see Oasis next year—but with her autobiography on the horizon, things are undoubtedly starting to look up for the 32-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.