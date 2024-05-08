Controversial AEW star reveals private phone call he received before signing

The AEW locker room is made up of a vast array of personalities, including some of the most brash pro wrestlers of this era. A certain star is also one of the most controversial, and now he's revealed a private phone call he received from a top name in the company after recent social media heat.

Max Caster is no stranger to drama. One-half of The Acclaimed has caused a stir in recent years with some off-color lines in his entrance raps. The 34-year-old recently claimed he was suspended for the non-PG rap at AEW Dynasty, but then he wrestled that weekend on Collison, despite announcing, and then making, his return to the indies.

The Ace of America went viral several weeks back when he claimed Shelton Benjamin was not wanted in AEW. This was a response on the former WWE star reportedly having talks with AEW, and Benjamin later responded. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Caster reacted to Shelton's response and doubled down on his stance against The Gold Standard. He then revealed a phone call he received from QT Marshall, who has held talent, creative, and executive roles with AEW, including Manager of Talent Relations at one point of time.

"This [limited TV time] is one thing I learned when I was getting signed to AEW. I got a call from QT Marshall, who I love and respect because he's a great wrestler, and he's very honest. One of the most honest guys I've ever met, if not the most. He called me up, and he's like, 'Tony wants you to come in,' and I go, 'Is this a joke? I don't know,'" Max Caster said.

Caster continued and disclosed some very interesting comments Marshall made next, which has stuck with him. He said:

"And then he goes, 'Look, I'm a wrestler. I'd prefer it if you didn't come here and work because you'd be taking a spot that I want.' Then I go, 'Oh, that was some real s**t.' I respect that guy, and ever since then, he's always kept it on that level with me, so I gotta keep it on that level with everyone else," Max Caster said. [55:51 - 56:40]

Platinum Max's last AEW match came on the April 27 edition of Collision as he and Anthony Bowens defeated the debuting Grizzled Young Veterans. There is no word yet on when he will be back on AEW TV.

Adam Copeland hypes next AEW title defense

The Cope Open will continue on this week's AEW Dynamite as Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against Brody King.

The former Edge declared he would defend his title against any member of The House of Black last week, and Buddy Matthews ended up being the opponent. Now, he will defend against King tomorrow night in Edmonton.

Copeland took to X today to hype up his first-ever singles bout with The Big Bad King. He included a new promo video with the brief message.

"Cope vs. King," Adam Copeland wrote with the promo below.

Copeland is rumored to defend the TNT Championship against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing later this month. Copeland's feud with The House of Black included one awkward but viral moment last week.