Controversial former WWE Superstar names Seth Rollins and The Hardys as dream opponents

A former WWE Superstar recently shared an interest in wanting to wrestle AEW's The Hardy Boyz and WWE star Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The wrestler is none other than Zachary Wentz, who is formerly known as Nash Carter in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from his NXT contract last year after his ex-wife Kimber Lee accused him of domestic abuse. She also shared some of his controversial pictures online. Following his release, he returned to the independent circuit for a short while. Currently, Wentz is competing in IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent interview with PWMania, the former MSK member shared his list of dream opponents.

He mentioned that in the tag team division, he would love to work a match with multi-time champions The Hardy Boyz.

“I want The Hardys, absolutely. That’s one I’ve wanted my whole life because that’s the team that I grew up loving. That was it for me,” Zachary Wentz said.

The former MSK member mentioned that he had been a fan of Seth Rollins for a long time and would love to have a singles match against him.

“I would really, really, really like to work with Seth Rollins in a singles match just because I was always a huge fan of him. His style is just phenomenal. He’s phenomenal. So yeah, I could keep naming off names, but we ain’t got time.”

Zachary Wentz also wants to wrestle former WWE Superstar Lio Rush

While speaking in the same interview, Wentz also mentioned that he wants to wrestle current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and former WWE star Lio Rush.

"And then singles wise man, that’s a hard one. I’ve never had a singles match with Ospreay. I’d like one with him. I’ve never had a singles match with Lio [Rush]. I would like one with him.” [H/T PWMania]

A match between Rush and Wentz is highly likely, as both stars are currently wrestling in IMPACT. Rush captured the X Division Championship at the Slammiversary pay-per-view this past Friday night.

Would you like to see Zachary Wentz return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

