Controversial star teases AEW return for high-stakes ladder match; he's been suspended multiple times

A wrestler currently suspended from AEW has hinted at returning to the Jacksonville-based company following the announcement of a tournament for the TNT Championship. Adam Copeland has been stripped of the title as he can no longer defend it owing to an injury he suffered while defending it against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match at Double or Nothing. He has suffered a fractured tibia.

That wrestler is the currently suspended Sammy Guevara, who posted a video of himself in a ladder match with Cody Rhodes after interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced a tournament for the TNT Championship. The final will be a ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, which AEW and NJPW produce together.

"Ladder match (question emoji)," Guevara posted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

It all began when the Young Bucks cut a promo on Dynamite, saying they would gift the TNT Championship to Jack Perry for his performance at Anarchy in the Arena, the main event at Double or Nothing 2024.

However, celebrations were shortlived and the returning Fallen Angel had an announcement to make. He said there would be a series of qualifiers for a ladder match to crown the new TNT Champion. That match itself would take place at Forbidden Door next month.

Sammy Guevara has been suspended multiple times, the last being after Jeff Hardy suffered a concussion in a match with him on an episode of Rampage.

Guevara has been suspended earlier for his comments on Sasha Banks, who now wrestles in AEW as Mercedes Mone. He was suspended due to the surfacing of an old voice clip from June 2020, in which he made unsavory comments about the current TBS Champion. In an interview, Guevara revealed that he had undergone sensitivity training. Before that, Guevara was suspended for his real-life beef with the Mad King, Eddie Kingston.

Christopher Daniels returns to AEW, becomes interim EVP

The trend of suspended wrestlers returning to AEW is continuing. Christopher Daniels, recently suspended from the Jacksonville-based company, has returned to programming.

Daniels was suspended following his match with The Young Bucks, with the EVPs alleging the Fallen Angel was going after them. Daniels foiled their plans for the TNT Championship. He announced that President Tony Khan had made him the interim EVP.

Expand Tweet

His first announcement as the interim EVP was the tournament leading to a ladder match for the TNT Championship. It remains to be seen how the Young Bucks and Perry react to the announcement.