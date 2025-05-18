Cope (fka Edge) erased from history amid AEW absence

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) was seemingly erased from history by an AEW star amid his absence. The talent disrespected the legend with his recent social media post.

Ad

At the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Rated FTR failed to capture the World Trios Championship from the Death Riders. After the match, FTR shockingly turned heel and brutally assaulted Cope. The former Edge has not been on TV since being betrayed by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Dax Harwood recently shared multiple stories on Instagram to celebrate Cash Wheeler's birthday. In one of the pictures, Harwood was seen alongside Wheeler and Bret Hart. Interestingly, The Ultimate Opportunist was also there in the original photo, but The Axe erased him from it.

Ad

Trending

Dax Harwood's Instagram Story

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Dax Harwood purposely removing The Rated-R Superstar from the above picture could be an indication that FTR are completely deleting him from their history as part of a storyline.

Ad

AEW star is hopeful for Cope's (fka Edge) return

Cope has unfinished business with FTR after they backstabbed him. AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is hopeful that The Rated-R Superstar will return, and he wants to see him back with Christian Cage.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs said the following about Cope's potential return:

"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that."

Ad

You can watch the full interview below.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Hall of Famer's return, but only time will tell when he will be back for retribution against FTR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More