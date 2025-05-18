Cope (fka Edge) erased from history amid AEW absence

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) was seemingly erased from history by an AEW star amid his absence. The talent disrespected the legend with his recent social media post.
At the 2025 AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Rated FTR failed to capture the World Trios Championship from the Death Riders. After the match, FTR shockingly turned heel and brutally assaulted Cope. The former Edge has not been on TV since being betrayed by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
Dax Harwood recently shared multiple stories on Instagram to celebrate Cash Wheeler's birthday. In one of the pictures, Harwood was seen alongside Wheeler and Bret Hart. Interestingly, The Ultimate Opportunist was also there in the original photo, but The Axe erased him from it.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Dax Harwood purposely removing The Rated-R Superstar from the above picture could be an indication that FTR are completely deleting him from their history as part of a storyline.
AEW star is hopeful for Cope's (fka Edge) return
Cope has unfinished business with FTR after they backstabbed him. AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is hopeful that The Rated-R Superstar will return, and he wants to see him back with Christian Cage.
In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hobbs said the following about Cope's potential return:
"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that."
You can watch the full interview below.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the Hall of Famer's return, but only time will tell when he will be back for retribution against FTR.