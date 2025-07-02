Cope (fka Edge) issues emotional statement amid rumors of canceled AEW return - "It won’t last a lot longer"

Cope (fka Edge) has issued an emotional statement amid rumors of his canceled AEW return. He said his run wouldn't last much longer.

Ad

The former WWE star has not been seen since he was taken out by FTR a few months ago, and many fans are wondering what is up with him. Recently, reports surfaced that Cope was supposed to return a month ago but has since been sitting on the sidelines.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Canada Day to send a special message to his fans, also reminiscing about his wrestling debut. Cope particularly noted that his run "won't last a lot longer."

Ad

Trending

“On Canada Day 33 yrs ago I made my wrestling debut. In Oakland Raiders Zubaz and a pair of Converse. Nowhere to go but up. Since then, I’ve travelled the world. Literally. Everywhere you can think of. From Moose Landing to Monterrey, from Bloodvein to Bucharest. It’s been a long, fruitful, soul expanding, soul diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades. The best part? I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing Metalingus at the top of your lungs. It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is. Australia I’m lookin at you! It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second. Thank you for coming along on this ride with me," he wrote.

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Powerhouse Hobbs says Cope is bound to return

Like Cope, Powerhouse Hobbs was out for a long time and made his return. He has now revealed that he thinks it's only a matter of time before the former WWE star comes back.

Speaking exclusively with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Powerhouse Hobbs said:

“I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that.”

Like Powerhouse Hobbs, every other wrestling fan will be hoping and praying that Copeland comes back soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action