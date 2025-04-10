Cope to make his first public appearance after brutal attack at AEW Dynasty

Former WWE star Adam Copeland is currently one of AEW's biggest names. He signed with the company in 2023, and Tony Khan made him a main event player in little to no time. He has won the AEW TNT Championship twice and was recently in a rivalry with world champion Jon Moxley.

At Dynasty 2025, The Rated-R Superstar and FTR locked horns with The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta for the World Trios Championship. This match was filled with chaos. According to several fans, it was one of the best bouts on the pay-per-view. Both teams gave stellar performances.

However, The Death Riders were victorious. Interestingly, FTR brutally attacked the WWE Hall of Famer after this showdown, turning heel in the process. This moment was shocking yet one of the most entertaining segments in AEW this year. Nevertheless, no amount of pain and suffering seems to keep the former WWE star down because he will make his first public appearance later today.

Cope will appear on TNT following the Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues NHL match. The WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly a massive fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most successful teams in the National Hockey League.

AEW star Adam Copeland on his wife Beth Phoenix's in-ring return

Adam Copeland is married to former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix. The couple has two daughters and reside in Asheville, North Carolina. The Glamazon retired from professional wrestling a few years back. However, from time to time, fans speculate about her return.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, the Rated-R Superstar discussed the possibility of his wife's comeback. He said that although the WWE Hall of Famer has a busy life, wrestling is an unpredictable business, and anything can happen in the future.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits." said Cope. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Glamazon, fans will certainly go berserk if she laces up her boots again.

