Bray Wyatt has made a name for himself as one of the most ominous figures in WWE history to date. His arrival in the company alongside his infamous Wyatt Family started the legacy of one of the most interesting factions of the decade. But could there be a chance of a reunion between some of its members?

Currently although signed with WWE, Bray Wyatt himself has been on a hiatus due to health reasons, with no return date announced. His former ally Braun Strowman is currently with the promotion as well but is nursing an injury, but what about Erick Redbeard? He was last seen making appearances for AEW and the independent circuit, and many have been wondering when he'll return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taking to Twitter almost two weeks ago, Erick Redbeard posted a cryptic picture of his infamous mask when he was known as Erick Rowan of the Wyatt Family. There are no reports of Redbeard's plans moving forward, in case he decides to return to the ring and whether this will be with AEW. There is still this possibility that he reunites with Bray Wyatt in WWE, bringing back half the former faction together.

Popular WWE Superstar talks about how feud with Bray Wyatt brought him back into the limelight

WWE Superstar LA Knight has been on a roll as of late. While he may not be holding championship gold, he has the entire crowd rallying behind him whenever he makes an appearance. A sudden burst into popularity has fans wanting a big push for the former NXT Superstar.

While talking to Inside the Ropes, Knight mentioned how his feud with Bray Wyatt was the big spark that led him to be noticed by the WWE Universe. It gave him the opportunity to use that momentum and this led to him being one of the most "over" superstars on the roster today.

"Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map a little bit. There I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting chance to make the most of the minutes as they say, because whether you give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it, and I’m gonna make you remember it, and that’s exactly what I did." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Bray Wyatt is one superstar that fans will keep looking for. His gimmicks as The Eater of Worlds, and The Fiend have placed him as an iconic member of the company. His exciting return at Extreme Rules last year is one for the books, but this was short-lived and fans are now waiting for his return after his health recovery.

